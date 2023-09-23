Rice fortification is the wrong fix for India’s anaemia and malnutrition problems

The Union government’s mass rice fortification programme, which it aims to implement nationwide by 2024, has been met with serious objections from several civil society groups and doctors ever since it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021. The programme involves adding rice kernels fortified with micronutrients (iron, folic acid, Vitamin B12) to regular rice in a 1:100 ratio, and distributing it universally under the Public Distribution System (PDS), mainly to low-income families. The government claims that this is a cost-effective way to increase vitamin and mineral content in diets, to fight malnutrition and anaemia.

This claim has been met with serious criticism from members of the scientific community who have repeatedly cautioned that rice fortification is likely to cause more damage than any measurable benefit, that it is not cost-effective, and that there isn’t adequate evidence to back its implementation on such a large, and mostly irreversible scale. The fact that all of these legitimate concerns are being summarily ignored shows how little evidence matters to those who sit in the higher echelons of decision-making. Yeasayers, in the meantime, regularly parrot the government’s claims of how good the rice fortification programme is for the country, ignoring all evidence and concerns to the contrary.

A relentless spate of unthinking articles about the 'magical benefits’ of large-scale fortification of rice with iron are being published in India. The most recent one was published in The Mint on September 20, authored by Bibek Debroy (chairman of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister) and Amit Kapoor (visiting scholar at Stanford University). “Rice fortification can help tackle our problem of hidden hunger,” the headline claimed.

First of all, there is nothing ‘hidden’ about India’s hunger. It is in fact obscenely visible, except when shrouded behind green plastic sheets to be hidden from foreign visitors during events such as the recent G20 summit. The Global Hunger Index (2022) which uses multiple indicators, importantly child stunting (low height for a certain age) and child mortality, places India in the ‘serious’ category, at rank 107 out of 121 countries.