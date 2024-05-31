Researchers propose taxing India's ‘ultra-rich’ to counter income inequality

The plan: Tax the 0.04%

The note contains a comprehensive plan for an annual wealth and inheritance tax; one that would “involve taxing only the very wealthy”. “We recommend that these taxes kick-in only for those with net wealth exceeding INR 10 crores in 2022-23 – roughly EUR 3.4 million at purchasing power parity (PPP) or EUR 1.2 million at market exchange rates (MER). Based on our latest estimates, only the top 0.04% of adults would fall above this threshold,” the write. For 99.96% of the population, then, nothing would change – except that the government would have much more revenue to spend on welfare and other schemes, in a bid to better lives and reduce inequalities.

“The magnitude of potential revenues from such proposals is phenomenally large despite taxing only 0.04% of the adults, that is, leaving 99.96% of the population unaffected by the tax. What makes this possible? The extreme concentration of wealth at the very top. The top 0.04% (i.e. roughly those with net wealth exceeding INR 10 crore) alone hold over a quarter of the total wealth. Their total wealth amounts to a whopping 125% of India’s GDP. In other words, the total wealth of the top 0.04% is 25% larger than India’s entire economy. It is then no surprise that a flat 2% wealth tax on just the top 0.04%, as in the baseline variant, could alone yield nearly 2.5% of GDP in revenues. While we stress that these numbers should be interpreted with care, the orders of magnitude are likely to be largely robust.”