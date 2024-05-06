Reporter’s diary: Assam is better off than 2014, but can’t say the same for its citizens

‘Who are you voting for in 2024?’

I am now in my third decade as a journalist, but even today, I cringe at asking this question. Why? Because this question seems almost intrusive. Why should a person tell me who they will vote for? And why do they need to justify their choices?

Mind you, I do understand that as journalists, we are supposed to show what the locals think, and believe and give them a chance to highlight their grievances; just that the ‘who are you voting for’ seems like the locals know who is the best choice. And if I have learnt one thing while working in the Northeast, it is that there are no direct answers to complicated questions, especially when working in areas like lower Assam. Let me explain.

At the cost of being branded the dreaded B word (which ends with a T), I will make one thing clear: the Assam of 2024 is far, far ahead of the Assam in 2014.

When I moved to Assam around seven years ago, I would rarely use binaries like “good” or “bad” when it came to roads. Assam roads were a topic of detailed discussions. Now, at least when it comes to the major roads, including highways, the answer is almost always “better”. And in areas where the highways would be categorised as “bad”, the simple answer is often ‘work in progress’. As my Kokrajhar story showed, sure, there are several regions and villages where silky smooth roads remain a dream but for now, I can definitely say that there have been marked improvements. And while the progress in the field of drinking water has not been nearly as good as roads, there too, there are positives if you go looking for them.

But elections are rarely that simple: if only all of us voted based on the work done, we, the journalists, would become an endangered species. This is why, when I visited Kokrajhar, I saw that there was more than what meets the eye. For journalists like us, Kokrajhar has always been one of those “oh, you should have seen it during the 90s/00s” place. Imagine Manipur of 2024, but only much worse and a far longer conflict. This is why witnessing discussions on startup cultures gladdened me so much; for once, I got to talk to people about something apart from politics. It was also a testament to the leadership of Pramod Boro, the young leader from UPPL who unseated Hagrama Mohilary, who, for the longest time, controlled all things political (and non-political) in Bodoland.