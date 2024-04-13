'Remove Bournvita from category of health drinks': Union govt tells e-commerce firms

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued an advisory to e-commerce companies, directing them to remove all drinks and beverages including Bournvita from the category of ‘health drinks’, from their portals and platforms.

“National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under Section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no ‘health drink’ defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd,” the ministry said in a notification, dated April 10.

The advisory comes following an investigation by the NCPCR that found sugar levels much above acceptable limits in Bournvita.

Earlier, the NCPCR had called upon the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to initiate action against companies that failed to meet safety standards and guidelines, and those tbat project power supplements as ‘health drinks’.

Notably, as per the regulatory body, ‘health drink’ has not been defined in the country’s food laws and to project something as the same violates the rules. The FSSAI, earlier this month, also instructed e-commerce portals against labelling diary-based or malt-based beverages as ‘health drinks’.

The controversy over the ‘unhealthy’ nature of Bournvita first arose after a YouTuber in his video slammed the powder supplement and explained that it contains excessive sugar, cocoa solids and harmful colourants that could lead to serious health hazards in children, including cancer.