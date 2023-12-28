Relief to eight Indians on death row in Qatar as sentence reduced

The sentences of eight former Indian Navy personnel on death row in Qatar have been reduced, the Ministry of External Affair (MEA) on Thursday said. "The detailed verdict is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps,” said the official.

“Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities,” said the Ministry.