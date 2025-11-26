Reliance-Brookfield joint venture to invest USD 11 billion to build AI data centres in Vizag

A joint venture of Brookfield and Reliance Industries announced the construction of 1-gigawatt data centres across 400 acres of land in Visakhapatnam. The announcement was made on November 26.

USD 11 billion (Rs 98,000) will be invested in this venture named Digital Connexion.

Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board for making the investment, according to an official statement.

“Digital Connexion data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation," the statement further added.

The announcement comes a month after a subsidiary of the Adani Group and Google also said that they will be building a data centre in Visakhapatnam.

AdaniConneX—a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConneX—announced that they had partnered with Google to develop India’s largest AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam.

Comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations along with a subsea cable network to drive AI workloads in India, the project will be carried out with partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel, said a company statement.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian had said they plan to invest up to USD 15 billion in the region over the next five years.