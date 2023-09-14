Relationships, parental pressure lead to suicides: Raj Minister Shanti Dhariwal

Rajasthan Urban Development Housing (UDH) Minister Shanti Dhariwal, who earlier faced brickbats for calling Rajasthan, a man’s land, has now stated that pressure of studies and relationships are reasons behind rising suicide cases in Kota. He made the statement while inaugurating an Oxygen Park in Kota on Wednesday, September 13.

While delving into the needs and merits of the park, Dhariwal said that children in Kota are dying by suicide because of failed relationships. On Wednesday too, a student had taken the extreme step. Referring to a suicide note, the Minister said that the student had left behind a letter, which mentioned a "relationship." All the suicides that have taken place here need to be studied carefully, he added.

He said about two to two-and-a-half lakh children come here to study, of which 78% live in hostels around Kota. “Many a time boys who come from other states crack the IIT entrance exam find themselves lagging behind other students and thus suffer from an inferiority complex. Though they wish to quit and return, parental pressure prevents them from doing so, pushing them into depression. There have been cases where children have died by suicide within fifteen days. What could be the reason for this? Suicides happen due to relationships. Taking these factors into consideration, we thought that a quality park in the area would help them reduce the tension,” he said. Notably, this year around, 25 cases of suicide have been registered in Kota. Of these, 14 students had been in Kota for two to three months to less than a year. Eight students had taken admission in the coaching institute only one-and-a-half to five months back. Besides, two cases of suicide attempts have also come to light.