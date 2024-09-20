‘Regret not being at Anna’s funeral’: EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani responds to letter

Ernst & Young (EY) India Chairman Rajiv Memani on Thursday, September 19 expressed regret for not being present at the funeral of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant who worked at the company in Pune. He said he was absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace and that he will not rest until that objective is accomplished. In a letter, her mother Anita Augustine had alleged that the reason for her death was due to the overwhelming work pressure she faced at the company. EY is a leading global professional services firm and a significant member of the “Big Four” accounting networks.

In a post on social media, Rajiv Memani said, “I am deeply saddened and as a father, I can only imagine Ms Augustine’s grief. I have conveyed my deepest condolences to the family, although nothing can fill the void in their lives. I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna’s funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again.”

Rajiv further noted how the work practices of the company has been in focus on social media in the wake of the death. “It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people,” he added.

However, Indian Express reported that Rajiv said he does not believe that work pressure could have claimed her life. “We have around one lakh employees. There is no doubt each one has to work hard. Anna, who worked with us only for four months, was allotted work like any other employee,” Rajiv was quoted as saying.

Anita, on September 17, had explained how Anna’s death was as a wake-up call for EY. The letter states that Anna’s manager frequently rescheduled meetings during cricket matches and assigned her last-minute tasks, increasing her stress. At an office party, a senior leader had jokingly remarked that Anna would struggle under her manager.

“It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees. This means creating an environment where employees feel safe to speak up, where they are supported in managing their workload, and where their mental and physical well-being is not sacrificed for the sake of productivity,” Anna’s mother’s letter read.

Following the release of the letter, the Union government has said it will officially start an investigation. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway," Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Sibi Joseph, Anna’s father, said they have no plans to take legal action against the company. “My wife wrote the letter to the Chairman to ensure that even though our daughter is gone, such a thing should not happen to any other person. We are not going to take any legal steps against the company also," he added.