‘Reclaim the night’: Thousands gather at midnight to protest rape-murder of Kolkata doctor

As anger continues to mount over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital, protestors across the country took to the streets on the night of August 14, urging authorities to ensure justice for the victim. From medical staff to the general public, many gathered under the theme of ‘Reclaim the Night’ on August 14 as they held candlelight vigils for the victim.

Protestors have been demanding a quick and transparent investigation and better security measures in hospitals, especially those that are government-run. There are allegations against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer that he had free access to all parts of the hospital. Meanwhile, the victim who was on night duty, was forced to take her break in the seminar hall like other women doctors of RG Kar who also reportedly used the seminar hall to take breaks as there is no designated area for them.

In Kolkata, thousands of people, mostly women, took to the streets with the Reclaim the Night protest beginning at 11:55 pm, minutes before Independence Day. One of the women protesters reportedly told TNIE, “I had eleven hours of work today. But I still wanted to come. This is how a woman should feel at night, to walk freely and not get raped in a hospital room.”

Another woman doctor at the Kolkata protest reportedly told Indian Express, “I am here to seek justice for someone I relate to. I didn’t feel safe even today. I insisted that my male PGT colleagues accompany me on my way here.” She added that the protest point was a mere 10-minute walk from her college premises.

The protests are not only limited to Kolkata. In New Delhi, doctors in premiere facilities like AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital are continuing their strike into its third day. Many also showed up at midnight at the ‘Reclaim the Night’ in the city. According to The Telegraph, about 8000 doctors and and a large number of junior doctors in Mumbai have also gone on strike, making similar demands of heightened security measures and justice for the victim.

While the protests largely remained peaceful, according to reports, an unidentified mob posing as protestors suddenly turned violent. Hindustan Times reports that the mob entered RG Kar hospital premises around 12:40 am and vandalised hospital property and pelted stones at the police stationed there. Police in turn used tear-gas to disperse the mob.