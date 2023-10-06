RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to issue a consolidated Master Direction to strengthen the Internal Ombudsman (IO) mechanism in banks and regulated entities to enhance customer protection.

“Based on the learnings from the implementation of the extant IO guidelines, it has been decided to harmonise the same and issue a consolidated Master Direction,” the RBI said on Friday.

"The Master Direction shall bring uniformity in matters like timeline for escalation of complaints to IOs, exclusions, temporary absence of the Internal Ombudsman, minimum qualifications for appointing an Internal Ombudsman and updation of reporting formats, in addition to introduction of the post of Deputy Internal Ombudsman.

"These instructions are expected to further strengthen the IO mechanism and in turn, the grievance redress system in REs," the central bank added.

The guidelines on the Internal Ombudsman framework currently in operation for various categories of REs have similar design features but carry certain variations on operational matters, the RBI has now decided to bring a uniform set of norms.