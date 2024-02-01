RBI restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank: Should FASTag users be worried?

Commuters who use Paytm Payments Bank FASTag service will not be able to make deposits to their wallet after February 29 due to restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI). The RBI, on Wednesday, January 31, directed the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts including wallets and FASTag after February 29. Customers can continue to utilise the amounts in their Paytm FASTag wallets without any restrictions, up to their available balance, the RBI has said. However, it is currently not known what alternative will be offered once the existing balance of customers gets used up after February 29.

The RBI’s statement said, “No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds, which may be credited anytime.”