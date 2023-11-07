Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Congress seeks legal framework

He asserted that deepfake technology has gained prominence in recent years, allowing for the creation of hyper-realistic fake videos and audio. "To address this pressing concern, I would like to emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in India to tackle the challenges posed by deepfake technology," Tagore added.

He elaborated that such a framework should encompass key components like clear definitions of deepfake technology and its potential consequences to provide a foundation for regulatory measures. He also suggested implementing strict regulations to prevent the creation and dissemination of malicious deepfakes, with appropriate penalties for offenders.

He added that the government should establish a system for individuals to report instances of deepfake abuse, ensure swift response and action by relevant authorities, and launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the risks associated with deepfakes.

"I urge you to consider this matter with the utmost urgency and prioritize the development of a legal and regulatory framework to combat deepfakes in India. The potential consequences of inaction are severe and could undermine trust in digital content, compromise national security, and harm innocent individuals," he wrote.