Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Congress seeks legal framework

Amid the controversy over a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Tuesday, November 7, wrote to Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting how this poses a severe threat to individuals' privacy and security. The minister also demanded a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework to tackle such technology challenges.
In his two-page letter, Tagore, a Congress Lok Sabha MP who is also the party in charge for Goa, wrote, "I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost importance concerning the growing issue of deepfake technology in our country. As the Minister of Information Technology, I believe you are well aware of the rapid advancements in technology and their potential impact on our society. While this technology has various legitimate applications, it also poses a severe threat to individuals' privacy, security, and the integrity of our information ecosystem. We have witnessed instances where deepfakes have been used for malicious purposes, including the spread of misinformation, defamation, and identity theft.”
He asserted that deepfake technology has gained prominence in recent years, allowing for the creation of hyper-realistic fake videos and audio. "To address this pressing concern, I would like to emphasize the urgent need for a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in India to tackle the challenges posed by deepfake technology," Tagore added.
He elaborated that such a framework should encompass key components like clear definitions of deepfake technology and its potential consequences to provide a foundation for regulatory measures. He also suggested implementing strict regulations to prevent the creation and dissemination of malicious deepfakes, with appropriate penalties for offenders.
He added that the government should establish a system for individuals to report instances of deepfake abuse, ensure swift response and action by relevant authorities, and launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the risks associated with deepfakes.
"I urge you to consider this matter with the utmost urgency and prioritize the development of a legal and regulatory framework to combat deepfakes in India. The potential consequences of inaction are severe and could undermine trust in digital content, compromise national security, and harm innocent individuals," he wrote.
His remarks came after Rashmika Mandanna on Monday, November 6, reacted to an altered, deepfake video of herself that went viral on social media, calling it "extremely scary", adding that "we must address this as a community urgently before anyone else gets affected by such identity theft".