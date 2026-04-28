Rare fish species found in underground waters of Assam's Goalpara; CM Sarma hails discovery

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hailed the discovery of a rare fish species in deep underground waters of Goalpara district, describing it as a remarkable example of the state’s rich and still unexplored biodiversity.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister termed the finding a “fascinating discovery” and highlighted the immense ecological wealth hidden beneath the surface. “A rare fish species has been found in deep underground water in Goalpara, showcasing our rich and unexplored biodiversity,” he said.

He also congratulated the team of scientists and researchers involved in the study, praising their contribution to biodiversity research and scientific exploration in the Northeast. “Kudos to researchers from Senckenberg, Assam Don Bosco University, Dhanamanjuri University and others for this remarkable work,” the Chief Minister added.

The discovery is being seen as significant, as subterranean aquatic ecosystems remain among the least studied habitats in India. Species found in underground water systems often evolve unique biological traits due to prolonged isolation, darkness and limited food availability.

Experts said such fish may possess specialised adaptations such as reduced pigmentation, diminished eyesight, enhanced sensory organs and unusual behavioural patterns that help them survive in cave-like or aquifer environments.

Goalpara district, located in western Assam, is known for its varied landscape and riverine systems, but the latest finding suggests the region may also hold important underground ecological networks yet to be scientifically documented.

Researchers associated with the project are expected to undertake further taxonomic and ecological studies to understand the species’ genetic identity, habitat range, conservation status and long-term survival prospects.

Scientists have increasingly stressed the need to protect fragile underground freshwater ecosystems from pollution, excessive groundwater extraction and habitat disturbance, as many subterranean species are highly sensitive to environmental change.

The discovery also underlines Assam’s growing importance in biodiversity studies, with the state already recognised globally for its rich flora and fauna across forests, wetlands, grasslands and river systems.

Academic institutions in the Northeast have in recent years expanded collaborations with national and international research bodies, leading to fresh findings in zoology, botany and environmental sciences.

The newly reported species is expected to generate wider scientific interest and may open new avenues for subterranean biodiversity research in the region.