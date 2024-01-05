Ranji Trophy 2024 is commencing: All you need to know

The new season of the prestigious Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, is commencing on January 5. The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has already announced the schedule for the season, as per which a total of 38 teams across two categories – Elite and Plate – will participate in 137 games over the next two months. Several international names and rising talent will be a part of the tournament.

The Elite category matches will be played across 48 venues, while the Plate category matches will be hosted in five venues. Hyderabad and Nagaland have moved to the Plate category and will join Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim. Bihar and Manipur have reached the Elite category. The Elite final will be played from March 10, while the Plate final is scheduled for February 17.

Top international names such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, and others will be in action and will look to make a mark, especially ahead of the five-match home series against England, which starts later this month.

Defending champion Saurashtra will start their campaign against Jharkhand in an Elite Group A match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Jaydev Unadkat will be leading the Saurashtra side and will be joined by veteran India batter, Cheteshwar Pujara. In the 2023-24 domestic season, Saurashtra failed to reach the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.