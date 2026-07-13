Ram Temple donation row explained: What the SIT found and what happens next

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The alleged embezzlement of devotees’ donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust continued to remain under investigation, with the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) preliminary findings pointing to repeated thefts, procedural failures and possible wider financial irregularities. The probe, initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government after allegations of missing donations surfaced in June, has led to arrests, cash recoveries and calls for a wider audit of the trust's finances.

What did the SIT investigation find?

The three-member SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 23 after examining CCTV footage, bank records, seizure documents, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and statements of trust officials, bank personnel, security staff and donation-counting employees.

The police analysed CCTV footage recorded between April 27 and June 5, during which they identified around 70 suspected incidents of theft or pilferage.

The report stated that the footage allegedly showed certain counting staff concealing bundles of currency notes and loose cash inside their clothing, pockets or shoes, while others appeared to assist or shield such actions. Police believe the accused initially began by hiding one or two Rs 500 notes before allegedly progressing to stealing bundles of cash as the thefts went undetected.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to collectively stealing approximately Rs 2-3 crore, though police continue to verify the exact amount.

What security lapses did the probe uncover?

The SIT found that several safeguards mandated under the Trust’s SOPs, including biometric attendance, frisking of staff, restrictions on carrying personal belongings into the counting room and continuous CCTV monitoring, were either inadequately implemented or not enforced.

The SIT also found that routine and surprise frisking of counting staff, despite being specifically mandated under SOPs issued in February 2025, was not carried out. Investigators also found that CCTV surveillance was not actively monitored at all times and that the control room was occasionally left unattended, creating opportunities for theft.

The probe concluded that the alleged embezzlement was not caused by the absence of security protocols but by failures in enforcing an existing framework governing the collection, counting and banking of donations.

Who has been named in the case?

The SIT identified Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra as having prima facie involvement based on CCTV footage, financial records, recoveries and witness statements. The report noted that Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav were frequently seen allegedly removing or concealing cash, while others were found assisting or participating in similar activities.

Police also examined appointments to the donation-counting system and stated that some of the accused had entered the system through recommendations linked to individuals associated with the trust. The probe further traced cash, jewellery and property purchases allegedly linked to the proceeds of the theft, with recoveries of around Rs 79 lakh in cash and jewellery from premises connected to the accused.

Preparations are also underway to name former trust member Anil Mishra as an accused, with police examining whether effective steps were taken to prevent the alleged theft despite knowledge of irregularities.

What are the next steps in the investigation?

The SIT is expected to conduct a re-audit of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s accounts covering the past five years. The proposed exercise is expected to examine construction-related expenditure, jewellery and precious metals received as donations, along with the Trust’s broader financial records.

Retired IPS officer Vibhuti Narain Rai argued that the CCTV footage represented only a limited period and could merely be “a glimpse of a larger organised corruption", particularly because the temple received significantly higher footfall during events such as the Maha Kumbh.

The controversy has also triggered political reactions. The Congress has demanded an independent forensic and financial investigation into the trust's functioning. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, “In light of the serious questions being posed regarding the temple’s offerings, financial management and administrative processes, the populace naturally anticipates similar clarity, transparency and accountability from the Prime Minister. While he takes pride in the temple’s construction, he must also acknowledge responsibility for the misappropriation of offerings.”

The trust has already registered an FIR following the SIT’s preliminary findings, while administrative changes and further scrutiny of the donation management system are expected as the investigation progresses.