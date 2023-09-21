Rajya Sabha passes historic Women’s Reservation Bill with 215 votes

Congress MP Amee Yajnik said that the government that calls itself the “Mother of Democracy” does not want “mothers to sit alongside them” in decision-making positions. “You’ve brought a Bill with conditions and caveats — that means your intentions are not right. You don't want women to have empowerment … Delimitation and census are in your hands, what have you been doing for 9.5 years? ” she asked the government. She accused the BJP-led government of merely performing “lip service”. “You make tall claims. You think every space is a [political] rally. You don’t want to translate it into action. Social justice for the women of India is embedded in the Constitution. Women want political empowerment,” she said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien said, “We, the DMK, AAP, all of us in the INDIA alliance, are saying bring this in, in 2024. All you need to do to bring it in 2024 is to remove 334A [women’s reservation to be implemented after delimitation of constituencies]. If you find that difficult to do, here’s another solution. An open challenge from our party — get 33% women elected from your party and show us.” He also asked that 33% reservation for women be brought in in the Rajya Sabha.

Derek O'Brien also referred to an alleged remark by then-Gorakhpur MP and current CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adiyanath. According to the TMC MP, opposing the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010, Yogi Adithyanath had said, “Western ideas of women's liberation should be properly analysed in the Indian context.” Citing this remark, Derek O'Brien said, “ This was said by the current CM of Uttar Pradesh. You can build a new building, but you must change your mindset first.”

While DMK MP R Girirajan welcomed the Bill, he also said that people have apprehensions about its timing.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, “There might be nothing in a name in this country, but there is everything in the surname. Some of our surnames have given us privilege, while others have not,” referring to the lack of OBC representation.