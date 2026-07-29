Rajya Sabha clears Bill that makes insult to 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 29 passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation makes insult to Vande Mataram, the national song, a criminal offence.

The bill was cleared by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members.

The legislation seeks to extend the same statutory protection to Vande Mataram as that enjoyed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Introduced in the Upper House on July 24, the Bill also proposes punishment of up to three years' imprisonment for desecration of or disrespect towards national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, the national anthem and the national song.

The move comes as the BJP led Union government marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram with year-long celebrations. The bill makes playing Vande Mataram in state assemblies mandatory for official events sparking criticism from the opposition that such a move would threaten regional pride, state autonomy, and secular principles.

The House took up the Bill after reconvening in the post-lunch session following two adjournments earlier in the day. Despite protests from the Congress led INDIA bloc demanding accountability over police action against student protesters, the discussion on the bill continued.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai accused the Congress of undermining the country's honour through "appeasement politics" by opposing statutory protection for Vande Mataram. He recalled that several freedom fighters had uttered the national song as their last words before sacrificing their lives and said it embodied the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’

"The country's youth are watching, and the people of the country will teach them a lesson," Nityanand Rai stated.