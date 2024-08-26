Rajnath Singh interacts with diaspora, calls them 'living bridge' between India-US

On the concluding day of his US tour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, where he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, describing them as a "living bridge" between India and the United States.

In his post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian community at Memphis. Their contribution to society, science, and the economy has been exemplary."

The Defence Minister engaged with Indian community members from Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other nearby areas, on Sunday, praising their significant contributions to various sectors, his office said in a statement.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in fostering close relations and goodwill between the two nations, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Additionally, Rajnath Singh commended the community's efforts in establishing an exhibit of Mahatma Gandhi and placing two honourary 'Gandhi Way' street signs near the National Civil Rights Museum during the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

The National Civil Rights Museum, which traces the history of the civil rights movement in the US from the 17th century to the present, is built around the site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. The museum also features a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his influence on non-violent resistance.

During this final event of his US visit, Rajnath Singh also emphasised India's remarkable growth over the past decade and its promising future potential.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister toured the William B. Morgan Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) at the Naval Surface Warfare Center. The LCC is a facility used to test submarines, torpedoes, naval surface ships, and propellers.

He was briefed on the centre's operations as India explores the possibility of establishing similar facilities within the country.

Accompanying the Defence Minister were the Indian Ambassador to the US, the Director General of the Indian Navy, and defence technology advisors from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The US Navy's Deputy Under Secretary, along with the Commander and Technical Director of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, facilitated the visit and provided detailed insights into the center's operations.

The visit aimed to explore opportunities for collaboration between India and the US in establishing such advanced testing facilities in India, with a focus on indigenous design and development.

In addition to his tour of the LCC, the Union Minister met with representatives from major US defence industry companies, including Boeing, GE, General Atomics, General Dynamics Land Systems, L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Rolls-Royce, and Thales. These meetings underscore the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence cooperation.

Rajnath Singh was on his four-day visit to Washington at the invitation of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which included a bilateral meeting with his American counterpart and a discussion with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The visit was aimed to further strengthen the global strategic partnership between India and the United States.

The Defence Minister also chaired a high-level roundtable discussion with the US defence industry, focusing on current and future defence collaborations.