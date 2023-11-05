Rajasthan polls: Congress releases sixth list of 23 candidates

With only three weeks left for the Rajasthan Assembly election, the Congress on Saturday, November 4 released its sixth list of 23 candidates. The party left the Bharatpur seat for RLD.

The Congress has fielded Abhimanyu Poonia from Sangaria Assembly seat, Ajeet Beniwal from Bhadra, and Virendra Singh from Danta Ramgarh. The party has named Saroj Choudhary from Ahore, Naimuddin Guddu from Ladpura, Shahjad Khan from Soorsagar, and Meena Kanwar from Sherharh Assembly seats. With 23 seats, the Congress has now declared candidates for 179 seats, including one for RLD.

On October 31, the Congress released its fourth list of 56 candidates and then in the fifth list it announced five candidates on the same day. On October 26, the party had named 19 candidates in its third list.