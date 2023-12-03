Rajasthan polls: BJP cruising towards a decisive victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to romp home with a decisive victory in Rajasthan, putting paid to the efforts of the Congress party to secure power for a consecutive term. At 5.30 pm, the Election Commission of India announced the BJP winning in 76 seats and leading in 39 seats, out of 199 Assembly seats. The Congress under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had a disappointing run with wins in 43 seats and leads in 26 seats. In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats, while the BJP had won 73 seats.

The BJP party office in Jaipur started their celebrations early as trends since morning showed a clear mandate for the BJP. The results reinforce the trend of anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, where BJP and Congress have been winning alternatingly since 1993.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I am a Jansevak, I will serve the state even without any post," says Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress has been unsuccessful in beating the anti-incumbency factor that has reflected the election results in Rajasthan since 1993 when BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat became the Chief Minister. Since then, it has been Ashok Gehlot for Congress and Vasundhara Raje for BJP who have been alternating as CMs.