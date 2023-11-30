Rajasthan: Most exit polls predict loss for Congress

Exit polls for the state of Rajasthan show an upper hand for the BJP, indicating that the anti-incumbency sentiment has seemed to have worked again in the state. Except for India Today-Axis My India, which predicts a hung Assembly, Jann Ki Baat, ​​Republic-PMarq, and ABP News-C Voter show the BJP to be leading in Rajasthan, which went to polls on November 25.

The close contest between Congress – which was hoping to break the quarter-century trend, where the Congress and BJP governments have alternated each time – might end with BJP gaining the upper hand, going by the exit polls. Jann Ki Baat predicted the BJP to win anywhere from 100 to 122 seats and the Congress a distant second with 62 to 85 seats.