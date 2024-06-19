Raj Bhavan accuses Bengal govt of ignoring Guv’s directive to remove Kolkata Police personnel

Tension between Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat seems to be mounting as the West Bengal government is yet to react to a missive by Governor CV Ananda Bose asking for removal of Kolkata Police personnel from security duty.

There was no response from the Kolkata Police either regarding the instructions from the office of the Governor.

On June 14, the office of the Governor demanded immediate replacement of Kolkata Police personnel on duty at Raj Bhavan in wake of an allegation by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that the cops were not allowing him and victims of post-poll violence to meet Bose.

As there was no reaction from the state secretariat, Bose on June 17 sent a communique to Nabanna, asking the government to remove Kolkata Police from security duty at Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan sources said that on June 17, an attempt was made by the Governor’s staff to serve a notice at the police outpost on the Governor’s House premises to vacate the rooms occupied by them. However, that notice was not received by the cops present there.

Meanwhile, on the same afternoon Bose left the city for the site of the Kanchanjunga Express accident at Phansidewa in Darjeeling District.

Even as the Raj Bhavan staff awaits further instructions from Bose, the corridors of power are abuzz with apprehensions over the tension between the Governor’s House and state secretariat aggravating in the days to come.