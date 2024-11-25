Railways Minister praises staff member’s CPR, gets slammed for dangerous misinformation

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is facing internet backlash for a dangerously ill-informed post on X, shared in a seeming bid to display the ‘heroics’ of the Indian Railways staff. On Sunday, November 24, the Minister proudly posted a video on X of a railway staff member administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a fully conscious passenger, with the caption, “Our dedicated Indian Railways’ team.”

For those unfamiliar, CPR is a life-saving technique for people who are unconscious and not breathing—not for someone like the patient in the video, who is awake, conscious of his surroundings, and able to respond to questions.

The internet was quick to call out the dangerous nature of the post, demanding that the minister take down the video.