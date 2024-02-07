Rahul promises modified GST if Oppn bloc comes to power

Replying to a question on removing the 50 per cent cap on reservation, the former Congress President said that it was an artificial and unfair cap. He maintained that while protecting reservation rights of the Dalits and Adivasis, the 50 per cent cap will be removed.

Rahul Gandhi also said that caste census would be conducted in the country to find out the exact status of various castes. He informed mediapersons that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who participated in the Yatra recently, had told him that it will soon be started in his state.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on its 24th day on Tuesday. The national flag was handed over to the Odisha unit at a ceremony. The Yatra completed its first phase in Jharkhand and will return to the state on February 14 for the second phase.

“Today, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bid goodbye to Phase I of its Jharkhand leg,” party General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.