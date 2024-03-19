Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Shakti’ row: Congress leader says his comments taken out of context

Former Congress President Rahul, taking to X, posted an elaborate explanation of what he meant by taking on the ‘shakti’, which the BJP equated with the revered and venerated figure in Hinduism.

“The ‘shakti’ which we are fighting is deeply enmeshed in system, the PM is just a mask of it,” MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

“It is the ‘shakti (force)’ that has destroyed constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, made agencies like the CBI, ED a puppet and taken the whole constitutional set-up for a ride,” MP Rahul Gandhi explained.

“It’s because of this ‘shakti’ that poor and marginalised farmers are being driven to more pitiable situations, while big corporates are getting bank waivers of hundreds to thousands of crores,” he opined.

Lashing out at the media, the Gandhi scion said that the fourth pillar of democracy had stopped reporting facts and was saluting this ‘shakti.’

He also said that his assertions and fight against this ‘undeclared power’ is not about any religion but it is against corruption and fake narratives.

The Congress leader, found himself in the midst of a row, over his remarks at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Sunday. Addressing a large gathering on the culmination of the Congress’ Nyay Yatra, he said, “There is a word 'shakti' (might) in Hindi. We are fighting against the ‘shakti’ (might of the state). The question is, what is that ‘shakti’ and what does it entail for us?”