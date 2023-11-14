Rahul Gandhi’s meetings to be held in tightly-contested seats in Rajasthan

Congress leaders in Rajasthan say that party officials have prepared a strategy to organise meetings and road shows of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on tightly-contested seats in the forthcoming Assembly election on November 25.

In Taranagar, Congress candidate Narendra Budania is facing a tough fight with Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. Hence party officials are scheduling Rahul Gandhi' road show here.

Also, there is an effort to create a Congress-friendly environment in the surrounding seats through Rahul Gandhi's meetings.

They are being scheduled in Sadulshahar of Sriganganagar and Nohar of Hanumangarh, areas adjacent to the Punjab border.

Rahul Gandhi's road show will be held in Jaipur too and there are further discussions for organising meetings and road shows in Kota and Ajmer as well.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi's meetings have been scheduled on November 16 in Taranagar (Churu), Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar) Assembly constituencies.

Programs of the meetings and road shows of Rahul Gandhi are also being fixed on November 19 and 21.

Rahul Gandhi will hold two to three meetings in a day.

Apart from meetings and road shows of big leaders, the Congress is also organising ‘Guarantee Yatra’ meetings in all state divisions. One such yatra has already been held in Jaipur.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold two election meetings in the state on November 18 in Alwar and Bharatpur.

In the last week of the election campaign, star campaigners of the Congress will hold meetings across Rajasthan.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, senior leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Anand Sharma, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior leader Pratap Singh Bajwa will go to different areas for election campaigns and meetings.

Further, party leaders have also expressed a demand for Priyanka Gandhi's meetings in Marwar, Shekhawati and East Rajasthan.

The schedules of Priyanka Gandhi's meetings will be decided by Thursday, said party leaders.



