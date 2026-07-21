Rahul Gandhi urges Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss police violence against students

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, July 21, demanding a detailed discussion in Parliament on the police brutality against student protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi the previous day.

“Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government’s complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis. Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future. If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India’s youth, what is it for?” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said the Opposition would not allow the alleged brutality against students to be “buried”.

“We will ensure that the students’ voice will be heard on the streets and in Parliament,” he wrote in a post on X (Twitter).

On Monday, Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) lathicharged protesters who attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. The march was called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike in support of the CJP’s demands for education reforms. He was forcibly detained by the police on July 18.

Hundreds of students and activists participated in the protest march. The police prevented them from reaching Parliament by suspending mobile internet services, shutting several Metro stations, and using lathi charges, tear gas and detentions to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said that more than 118 personnel, including members of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), were injured during the confrontation.

The police also denied using excessive force, maintaining that the protest was handled “professionally” and rejecting reports of a lathi charge.