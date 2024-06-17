Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray should apologise for spreading fake news: Shiv Sena on EVM row

Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly spreading fake news about the manipulation of EVMs in North West Mumbai constituency on social media based on a media report.

Nirupam’s demand came after a city-based English newspaper, which had published the story in this regard, issued a clarification and apologised after admitting that the news published about the counting of votes in the Mumbai North-West Constituency in the Lok Sabha elections was false.

"Shiv Sena nominee Ravindra Waikar won from Mumbai North West constituency by 48 votes. But the opponents have raised questions about this result. The INDIA bloc leaders led a scathing attack based on 'fake' news in the newspaper. They should all apologize. If the newspaper has apologised, Aditya Thackeray should also apologise," said Nirupam.

He further demanded that those who falsely accused the Election Commission of the results of the election based on a fake news report should apologise. "Their apology is needed as the Election Commission was targeted despite transparently conducting the polling process," he added.

Nirupam claimed that EVMs cannot be hacked. "If EVMs can be hacked then how would Congress have won so many seats? How did the news that Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena UBT won go viral at 5.40 p.m. on June 4 when about one lakh votes were left to be counted?" he asked.

"Another fake news story was published in Saamna (Shiv Sena UBT’s mouthpiece). Saamna's editor is Rashmi Thackeray. If Saamana does not issue a public apology, then we will appeal to the Press Council," he warned.