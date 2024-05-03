Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh

Ending days of suspense, the Congress has finally announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, the seat held earlier by his mother Sonia Gandhi. The Amethi Lok Sabha seat will be contest by Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will arrive by a special flight at Fursatganj airport at 10.30 am on Friday, May 3, and will file his nomination papers at 12.15 pm. He will thereafter leave for Pune.