Rahul Gandhi promises peace in Manipur as Congress launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leaders sharply criticised the Union government on Sunday, January 14 as they kick-started their 66-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Khongjom War Memorial in Thoubal district of Manipur, built in memory of those killed in the last Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. After paying tributes at the memorial, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flagged off the campaign.

Addressing a massive gathering, Rahul Gandhi made some scathing remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party fuelled violence and hate in the northeastern state. “After June 29, 2023, Manipur was not Manipur anymore. It was divided and hatred was sown everywhere. A large number of people, including women and children, died in the last eight months but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not reach the state to wipe the tears. Maybe for him, BJP and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh], Manipur is not part of India,” he said.

Stating that BJP-RSS have been spreading hate through their political campaign, Rahul said Congress understands the pain and sadness among people, and promised to bring back harmony, peace and affection in Manipur. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann-Ki-Baat, he said Congress listened to the woes of people from all walks of life and is again ready to listen to the ‘Mann-ki-baat’ (speech of the heart) of the people.