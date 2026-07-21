Rahul Gandhi marches to PM Modi's residence over police brutality against students

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday, July 21, after leading a march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to protest the alleged police brutality against students.

The Congress leaders had marched to the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding his resignation along with the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “destroying the future of India’s youth.”

The Congress MPs including Priyanka Gandhi staged a sit-in outside the PM’s residence with chants of “Pradhan Mantri istifa do” (Prime Minister give your resignation).

Sharing a photo of the protest, the Congress MP wrote on social media: “We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth.”