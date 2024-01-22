Rahul Gandhi denied entry to Assam temple, told to come after Ayodhya consecration

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was denied entry into the Sri Sri Sankar Dev Satra temple in Assam’s Bordua on Monday, January 22, after the temple trust allegedly told him that he could only go inside once the consecration at the newly-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram temple was over. According to reports, the temple trust asked the Congress leader to come after 3 pm, post the conclusion of the consecration.

Rahul Gandhi was visiting the temple ahead of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. In a video of the incident, he can be seen questioning a security official and stating, "What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake have I made that I am not allowed inside the temple? We are trying to go to the temple. We were invited, and now they are telling us that we can't visit."