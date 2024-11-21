Rahul Gandhi demands Adani's arrest, alleges he’s under PM Modi's protection

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 21 demanded the immediate arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani following his indictment in a bribery case in the United States. Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding Adani from legal action and reiterated allegations of corruption involving the industrialist.

"Mr. Adani has broken both American and Indian laws. He has been indicted in the United States. Why is he still a free man in this country?" Rahul asked during a press conference. US prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani and several top executives including Indian government officials of being part of a bribery scheme that benefited Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd.

Rahul, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, compared the treatment of other political leaders to Adani’s case, pointing out that several Chief Ministers in India have been arrested over alleged scams involving smaller sums of money.

"Modi gave a slogan, Ek hein tho safe hein. In India, Modi and Adani are safe if they are one. In India you can't do anything to Adani. Chief Ministers go to prison for alleged scams of Rs 10 Cr to Rs 12 crore. But Adani does scam for Rs 2000 crore and he roams free. This is because the Prime Minister protects him. In the US, Adani has been indicted for Rs 2000 crore bribery but in India there is nothing. Adani needs to be arrested today," Rahul said.

The Congress leader accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch of protecting Adani and demanded her resignation and arrest. "There is no investigation in India because the Prime Minister is involved in corruption with Adani," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi said Adani's indictment is vindication of the Congress party’s repeated assertions about the alleged nexus between Modi and Adani. "But in India Adani would never be arrested because the Prime Minister is linked to him," he said.