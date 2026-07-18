Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk’s strike, calls his removal wrong

He went on to add that “no amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues”.

The Leader of the Opposition had come under the scanner, with several netizens criticising his silence towards Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, which has now crossed twenty days.

Multiple protesters and witnesses alleged that police shoved, beat, and verbally abused those who tried to intervene in the Delhi Police’s removal of Sonam Wangchuk from his fasting bed in Jantar Mantar on the morning of July 18. Some alleged being dragged, struck, and having a phone that was recording the incident snatched and smashed.

The Delhi Police is yet to respond to the allegations of violence. Police said the decision was based on medical advice and a Delhi High Court order directing that his health be monitored daily and necessary medical intervention be provided if required.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking reforms to India's examination system, following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Several supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, have been with him, with some also sitting on a hunger strike.

After Sonam was moved from Jantar Mantar, Abhijeet began a hunger strike, saying that the movement cannot be crushed by taking one person away.

The protest has drawn support from students, activists and civil society groups, with Wangchuk maintaining that the agitation will continue until the Union engages in meaningful dialogue on the demands.

The Union government has not yet acknowledged the protest or engaged with the students.