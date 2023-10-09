Rahul Gandhi accepted people's sentiments during BJY for caste-based census, party supported it: Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that during former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, almost all backward class people in every state sought caste-based census and while he accepted the people's sentiments, the party leadership supported it.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is party general secretary communication in-charge said, "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one thing that almost all the backward class people of every state told Rahul Gandhi was that there should be a caste census in the country."

"Rahul ji accepted the sentiments of the people and the Congress leadership supported it," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

His remarks came ahead of the Congress Working Committee -- party's highest decision making body meeting.

According to party sources, the CWC will deliberate on the organisational preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The party will also discuss the OBC issue and the caste-based census, women's reservation bill and the 2024 Lok Sabha election preparedness.

During the Parliament Special Session also, Rahul Gandhi had also spoken about the greater the population, greater the rights.