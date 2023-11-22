Rahul calls PM Modi ‘panauti’ for India’s cricket loss, BJP calls it ‘shameful’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew criticism on Tuesday, November 21, when he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘panauti’(bad omen) associating him with India’s loss in the cricket World Cup finals against Australia held on November 19. He was addressing a rally in Rajasthan for the upcoming Assembly elections when he made the dig. ‘Panauti’, a Hindi term for harbinger of bad luck, is an unscientific and superstitious term, used to denote persons or objects bringing negative consequences.

“Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti harwa diya. TV wale yeh nahi kahenge, magar janata jaanti hai (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the ‘bad omen’ made them lose. TV people will not tell you this, but the people know),” he said at an election rally in Jalotra in Rajasthan. The state goes to polls on November 25.

His comments came under swift criticism from several leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “If Rahul Gandhi has used a word like 'panauti', then it reflects what kind of person he is. Using such words for the PM, who is working continuously for the country, is not acceptable and the entire country is watching this," says Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi.