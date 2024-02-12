Qatar releases 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel accused of espionage

India on Monday, February 12, has welcomed the decision of the Qatar court to release the eight former Indian Army personnel, who were previously sentenced to death, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

The Qatar court on Monday released all eight former Indian Navy personnel in its custody, out of which seven have returned to India, said a statement by the MEA.

The MEA said in a statement, "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals."