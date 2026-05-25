Punjab revises office, school timings amid heatwave; employees welcome move

Amid rising temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions across Punjab, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government has revised the working hours of government offices and educational institutions from Monday.

Under the new schedule, all government offices, service centres, and educational institutions — including government, aided, and private schools — will function from 7:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. until further orders.

The decision has been widely welcomed by employees and officials, who described it as a timely and practical step to protect people from the extreme heat while also reducing electricity consumption.

Speaking to IANS, a Punjab government employee said, “The government’s decision is very appropriate. The heat has increased significantly, so this is a very good move. When the use of air conditioners rises, electricity consumption also increases. This decision will help reduce that burden.”

Another employee expressed support for the revised schedule and said, “It is a good decision. Reaching office at 7:30 A.M. and leaving by 1:30 P.M. will provide relief during the hottest hours of the day.”

A third employee also praised the initiative, saying the move would help reduce excessive use of air conditioners and lower electricity demand during peak daytime temperatures.

In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the administration would ensure the smooth implementation of the revised timings across the district. He also appealed to people to cooperate with the new arrangement.

“We will make sure that people do not face any inconvenience. It is the first day, but we will do everything possible to ensure that the system functions properly,” he said. He also urged voters to participate fearlessly in the upcoming July 26 elections.

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner, Komal Mittal, said the decision was taken keeping public health and power conservation in mind.

“This step has been taken due to the prevailing heatwave conditions. Weather forecasts indicate that the extreme heat may continue in the coming days. People will get relief as they can reach offices early in the morning and avoid exposure during the afternoon heat,” she said.

Punjab, along with several northern states, has been experiencing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, prompting authorities to adopt precautionary measures to safeguard public health and ensure efficient power management.