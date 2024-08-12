PT Usha blames Vinesh, says onus on player and coaches to make weight

As India awaits the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict on Vinesh Phogat, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, said that the onus of making weight was on the wrestler and coaching staff and not on the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team. Vinesh Phogat, who was on the cusp of clinching the gold medal for India at the Paris Olympics, was disqualified on the morning of her much-anticipated gold medal match over variations in her body weight for the 50-kg category. Vinesh had brought her weight down from 53 kg to 50 kg to compete in the category, but weighed a few grams more on the day of the match on August 7.

In a statement released on Sunday, IOA emphasised that the responsibility of weight management in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies squarely with each athlete and their personal coaching team.

Usha further clarified that the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and his team were brought on board a few months before the Games. Their primary role was to assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competitions. Additionally, the IOA medical team was designed to support those athletes who did not have access to their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.

"The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists. The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation. She hoped that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions," the statement said.

On behalf of Vinesh, four lawyers in Paris filed a protest appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) pro bono. According to reports, the IOA had sought additional time to appoint a lawyer for the appeal before CAS, which would decide if the Indian should get a joint-Silver medal. Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve agreed to represent the Indian Olympic Association at the CAS, which was held on August 9. The verdict would be announced on Tuesday, August 13.

(With inputs from IANS)