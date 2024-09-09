'Proved Brij Bhushan wrong and will continue to do so’: Vinesh Phogat

In response to the continuous attacks from BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh Phogat said she has proved him wrong and will continue to do so. Brij Bhushan had told the media that Vinesh and wrestler Bajrang Punia joining the Indian National Congress disproved the sexual harassment charges against him and that the protest that followed was orchestrated by the opposition. Following this, the BJP reportedly told Brij Bhushan to not speak against national wrestlers and medal winners.

Speaking to NDTV, Vinesh said she competed in the national trials and qualified for the Olympics. “Brij Bhushan said that he would hang himself if any woman came forward to accuse him. Many did. Despite this, he said I resorted to cheating and wanted to change the rules. He said I do not want to compete at national levels or at trials. However, I competed at the national level and went to the Olympics. I qualified by myself. I have proved him wrong at every turn and will do so now as well,” Vinesh said.

She further stated that two BJP leaders took permission to sit at the Jantar Mantar, where the wrestlers held the protest. “He should look there. He would find all his answers," Phogat told NDTV. Sakshi Malik had earlier stated that two BJP leaders–Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat– had supported the wrestler's protest.

Congress has given Vinesh a ticket from Julana assembly constituency in the upcoming Haryana elections while Bajrang Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of All India Kisan Congress. The party had earlier said the BJP has been unable to tame Brij Bhushan. Congress leader Pawan Khera had said women cannot feel safe in the country if “such elements” are encouraged in the ruling party.