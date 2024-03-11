‘Proud of DRDO’: PM Modi congratulates scientists on MIRV-equipped Agni 5’s successful flight test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, March 11, congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful completion of mission Divyastra. The mission involved the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.
In an announcement made through X, PM Modi said, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”
Agni 5 is a long-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile. It was successfully flight tested for its full range on 18 January 2018 from Dr Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile used for the flight test in mission Divyastra has been equipped with the MIRV technology.
An refers to the warheads carried on ballistic missiles. The technology allows for separate and targeted nuclear warheads to be sent on their independent ways, at different speeds and on different trajectories, after the main propulsion stages of the missile launch have shut down.