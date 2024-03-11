‘Proud of DRDO’: PM Modi congratulates scientists on MIRV-equipped Agni 5’s successful flight test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, March 11, congratulated the scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful completion of mission Divyastra. The mission involved the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

In an announcement made through X, PM Modi said, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”