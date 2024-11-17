Protests erupt in Manipur after six bodies found in Jiribam, Ministers' homes attacked

Following the recovery of six bodies in Manipur's Jiribam district, angry protestors allegedly attacked the residences of at least three ministers and six MLAs, mostly from the ruling BJP, on Saturday, November 16. The attacks, which also included a torched vehicle, sparked protests and road blockades across the state, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and suspend mobile internet services.

The deceased, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, are believed to be six women and children who went missing on November 11 in Jiribam. Their bodies were found near the Jiri and Barak rivers, along the Manipur-Assam border, on November 15 and 16. Bodies were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortems.

The residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh, as well as six MLAs, including Rajkumar Imo Singh, son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh were targeted by the protesters. Protesters also gathered outside the homes of other ministers, legislators, and political leaders in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, including Janata Dal (United) MLA T Arun of Wangkhei constituency and BJP legislator Karam Shyam of Langthabal.

To quell the unrest, security forces resorted to tear gas shells in various parts of Imphal city and its outskirts. The district authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Imphal East, West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi suspended mobile internet and data services in seven districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur, for two days beginning Saturday evening.