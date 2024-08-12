Protests at Safdarjung, AIIMS over Kolkata doc’s murder; patients suffer as work halted

Doctors and medical students of Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS and MAMC are staging a massive protest against the sexual assault and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Medical professionals on Monday halted work at Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS, MAMC pressed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the heinous incident and justice for the murdered 31-year-old woman doctor.

Hospital services across West Bengal were also disrupted as junior doctors, interns, and post-graduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day, demanding justice for the victim.

The strikes in West Bengal and the national Capital have resulted in hardship for patients and their families.

One outpatient told IANS, "All doctors are on strike. I reached the hospital at 7 A.M. but there is no doctor available to attend to us as they are protesting and demanding justice for the victim in Kolkata. This is creating a lot of trouble for us."

Bringing up the issue of safety of doctors and medical students while at work, Dr Akansha, a resident doctor told IANS, "Doctors are not safe at all, nobody is even aware of the tragic incident. The post-mortem report reveals that the brutality is almost similar to the Nirbhaya rape case. It is so frightening that it is happening on hospital premises. That's why we are protesting."

Another resident doctor while talking to IANS said, "Protests are scheduled for today, but only if our demands are fulfilled. If not, then they will continue for sure."

Stressing on the issue of safety of female staff, Dr Shafat Ahmed from MAMC, told IANS, "A resident doctor who was on 36-hours’ duty went to rest in a seminar hall and was brutally raped and murdered. There is no security on hospital premises! We want security for all doctors and nurses. We are in contact with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and we want security in our college as well."

Meanwhile, the principal of RG Kar Medical College resigned on Monday as junior doctors, interns and post-graduate trainees of the facility continued their strike for the fourth day, demanding a magisterial enquiry into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.