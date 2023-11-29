Protests at NIT, Srinagar against 'inflammatory' post by non-local student

Protests were held on Tuesday, November 28 by local students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar city against an "inflammatory" social media post by a non-local student.
Local students of NIT locked both the entrances to the college and raised slogans against the social media post by a non-local student which, they said, has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims. The post was allegedly against Prophet Muhammad.
College authorities have sent the non-local student home on leave while the protesting students demanded stringent action against him by the authorities.
Police is trying to pacifying the protesting students. Speaking to the media, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi confirmed that the institute wrote to the police to initiate legal action against the accused student.
With inputs from IANS