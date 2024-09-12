‘Protector of the idea of India’: Condolences pour in for Sitaram Yechury

“Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji's passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots level. His insightful debates with leaders across the political spectrum earned him recognition beyond his party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades, and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling their association fondly, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that Yechury had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for his conviction.

“Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more,” Jairam Ramesh said.

“Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality. Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten,” he wrote expressing condolences.

Former journalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, recalling her discussion with the CPI (M) leader said that Yechury was always open to a dialogue despite his political inclination. “Always enjoyed interviewing Sitaram Yechury who was consistently open to a dialogue even with those who disagreed with him. Photo from a 2015 interview.”

Sitaram Yechury was a two-time Member of Parliament, and a prominent figure in Indian politics. He served as a member of the CPI (M) politburo for 32 years. He assumed the role of the party's General Secretary in 2015. From 2005 to 2017, he represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha.

Born on August 12, 1952, in Chennai, Yechury was originally named Yechury Sitarama Rao, the son of Sarveshwara Somayajalu Yechury and Kalpakam, a Vaidehi Brahmin couple.

His passing has left a void in Indian politics. The CPI(M) has announced that his funeral will take place on Friday.