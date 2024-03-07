Prof Saibaba case: Bombay HC says merely sympathising with Maoism not a crime

While releasing former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba and five others in the alleged Maoist links case, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court observed that a person merely sympathising with a philosophy is not an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and that it would need evidence of them having an active role in particular incidents of violence and terrorism. A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes passed the judgement on March 5, acquitting the six persons. The bench also observed that the trial in the case was held even though there were violations of procedural requirements for UAPA, amounting to a “failure of justice”. The academician, who is a wheelchair user, was released from Nagpur Central jail on March 7, a decade after his arrest.

The court took into notice that the entire prosecution case was built upon the seizures of allegedly incriminating material and said that just accessing Communist or Naxal philosophy content was not inherently illegal, if there is no evidence linking the accused persons to specific acts of violence or terrorism.

“It is by now common knowledge that one can access a huge amount of information from the website of Communist or Naxal philosophy, their activities including videos and video footage of even violent nature; merely because a citizen downloads this material or even sympathises with the philosophy, would itself not be an offence unless there is specific evidence led by the prosecution to connect an active role shown by the accused with particular incidents of violence and terrorism,” the court said.