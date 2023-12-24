Priyanka Gandhi relieved as UP Congress in-charge, most states get new leaders in-charge

Jitendra Singh, who is the general secretary in-charge of Assam, was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana, the statement said.

Party leaders said that the move to relieve Priyanka Gandhi of her responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh comes amid speculations that the opposition bloc INDIA may field a strong candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the general election. During the INDIA bloc meeting, some leaders had suggested fielding Priyanka Gandhi against PM Modi. Even in 2019, a similar demand had gained momentum.

The party also named Deepa Dasmunshi as the incharge of Kerala, Lakshadweep and additional charge of Telangana, while Kumari Selja who was incharge of Chhattisgarh has been given the charge of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Ajoy Kumar has been tasked with the role of in-charge of Odisha, and given additional charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The party has made Mohan Prakash the in-charge of Bihar, while Manikrao Thakare who was in-charge of Telangana, has now been given the charge of Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The party has also replaced Goa in-charge Manickam Tagore by giving him charge of Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The party has named Devender Yadav as in-charge of Punjab, while Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been retained as the in-charge of Rajasthan. The party also replaced Rajni Patil as Jammu and Kashmir in-charge with Bharatsinh Solanki.

Rajeev Shukla has been retained as in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. A Chellakumar will be in-charge of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress president also appointed Syed Naseer Hussain, MP, CWC Member, as In-Charge of Congress President's Office, and Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary, attached to Congress President's Office, In-charge of Communication with immediate effect.