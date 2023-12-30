Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate newly built airport in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction on Saturday, December 30, almost three weeks before he comes back to take part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed his officials to treat the Saturday events as a rehearsal for the grand consecration ceremony.

The Prime Minister is likely to land at the airport around 10.45 am after which he will go to the Ayodhya Dham Junction, where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station.

The district administration had, on December 28, begun work on putting up temporary wooden barricades on both sides of the recently redeveloped Ram Path, and other roads that will fall on the Prime Minister's route from the airport to the railway station.