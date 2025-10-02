Primatologist Jane Goodall dies, aged 91

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

World-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall has passed away at the age of 91, while in the United States.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes," a statement on her Facebook page said, adding that Goodall was in California as part of a speaking tour of the United States.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the statement said.

Tributes for Goodall

The United Nations said it was mourning the loss of Goodall and highlighted the legacy she left behind in a post on X.

"Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature."