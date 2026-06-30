Press Club flags passport denials to journalists, I&B advisor blames old headlines

The Club said Samrat Choudhury, a senior journalist and author, had his passport impounded earlier this month over an “adverse police report”. This was despite Choudhury holding an Indian passport since 1993, despite his name appearing on Meghalaya’s electoral rolls, and despite having had his passport renewed under Tatkal as recently as 2022. The Club noted that “no reason was cited for doubting his Indian citizenship status,” and that the document was confiscated on Passport Seva Divas on June 24, according to Choudhury.

This follows Rajagopal’s own revelation last week that he couldn’t vote in the West Bengal assembly elections after his name vanished from the rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a deletion that then came back to bite his passport renewal via an adverse police report.

Rajagopal’s remarks came just days after the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that a passport is merely a “travel document,” not proof of citizenship.

The Editors Guild of India had flagged the matter on Sunday, saying Rajagopal’s case “highlights the misery that millions of Indians are being put through” by the SIR exercise, and warning that if a public figure of his standing could be stripped of voting rights, ordinary citizens were likely faring worse.