Press Club flags passport denials to journalists, I&B advisor blames old headlines

The Press Club of India has waded into the growing controversy over journalists being denied passports on Monday, revealing that it isn’t just R Rajagopal, former editor of The Telegraph, who has faced passport-related hurdles due to an adverse police report.
The Club said Samrat Choudhury, a senior journalist and author, had his passport impounded earlier this month over an “adverse police report”. This was despite Choudhury holding an Indian passport since 1993, despite his name appearing on Meghalaya’s electoral rolls, and despite having had his passport renewed under Tatkal as recently as 2022. The Club noted that “no reason was cited for doubting his Indian citizenship status,” and that the document was confiscated on Passport Seva Divas on June 24, according to Choudhury.
This follows Rajagopal’s own last week that he couldn’t vote in the West Bengal assembly elections after his name vanished from the rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a deletion that then came back to bite his passport renewal via an adverse police report.
Rajagopal’s remarks came just days after the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that a passport is merely a “travel document,” not proof of citizenship.
The Editors Guild of India had flagged the matter on Sunday, saying Rajagopal’s case “highlights the misery that millions of Indians are being put through” by the SIR exercise, and warning that if a public figure of his standing could be stripped of voting rights, ordinary citizens were likely faring worse.
Though Kanchan Gupta – former journalist, now a senior advisor in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – decided the real scandal here was Rajagopal’s old headlines, not his missing passport.
“Where was @IndEditorsGuild’s ethics when day after day R Rajagopal ran a toxic campaign against Modi Govt, not to critique it but indulge in ad hominem vitriolic abuse? Remember how @smritiirani was labelled ‘Aunty National’ in a front page banner headline? Roll your outrage and smoke it,” he tweeted.
Several journalists were quick to ask the obvious: what, precisely, does a decade-old headline have to do with a passport renewal, and is “I didn’t like your journalism” now an acceptable substitute for due process?
Politicians piled on comments through the week.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling the episode a matter of “constitutional due process, statutory coherence and the rule of law”. He pointed out that Rajagopal had held a passport since 2005, renewed without incident in 2015, with no change in identity, parentage, address or nationality – only to be undone now by a single line on a government form.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a letter from Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan to his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari, calling the whole affair “an egregious miscarriage of justice”.
Satheesan described Rajagopal as a “renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades,” and noted that the SIR-linked police report had “had the effect of delaying the renewal of his passport” even as the underlying electoral dispute works its way through appeal.
Trinamool MP and former journalist Sagarika Ghose, meanwhile, asked why the story wasn’t getting more attention: “If this can happen to R Rajagopal, former Editor of @ttindia, imagine what citizens with far fewer resources are enduring.” She called it evidence of “the slow erosion of basic citizenship rights” and asking “WHY ARE SUCH HARROWING STORIES being INVISIBILISED.”
This article was first published in Newslaundry and can be read here